CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.7727.

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A number of research firms have recently commented on CARG. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen raised CarGurus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. Barclays started coverage on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings lowered CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 13th.

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CarGurus Stock Down 2.1%

NASDAQ CARG opened at $34.19 on Thursday. CarGurus has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.18.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $243.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $243.10 million. CarGurus had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 54.42%. CarGurus's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. Research analysts expect that CarGurus will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 3,533 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $127,399.98. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel directly owned 88,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,185,720.70. This represents a 3.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Jennifer Ladd Hanson sold 2,499 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.56, for a total value of $86,365.44. Following the transaction, the insider owned 92,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,210,416.64. This represents a 2.62% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 25,559 shares of company stock valued at $841,568 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.99% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CarGurus

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $49,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in CarGurus by 491.7% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,639 shares of the company's stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in CarGurus by 321.2% during the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the company's stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in CarGurus by 356.5% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,173 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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