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CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) General Counsel Javier Zamora Sells 6,205 Shares of Stock

Written by MarketBeat
August 4, 2026
CarGurus logo with Communication Services background
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Key Points

  • CarGurus General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,205 shares at an average price of $37.08, generating approximately $230,081. Following the Rule 10b5-1 transaction, he retained 80,260 shares valued at about $2.98 million.
  • CarGurus shares traded near $37.02, with the stock up from its 50-day and 200-day moving averages of $32.21 and $32.56, respectively. The company reported quarterly EPS of $0.58, exceeding estimates, while revenue rose 8.2% year over year to $243.56 million.
  • Analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating with an average price target of $38.55; target prices range from $35 to $43. Institutional investors own approximately 86.9% of the company’s shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CarGurus.

CarGurus, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) General Counsel Javier Zamora sold 6,205 shares of CarGurus stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.08, for a total transaction of $230,081.40. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 80,260 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,040.80. The trade was a 7.18% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan.

Javier Zamora also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Thursday, July 2nd, Javier Zamora sold 3,533 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.06, for a total value of $127,399.98.
  • On Monday, June 29th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.08, for a total value of $120,370.56.
  • On Friday, June 26th, Javier Zamora sold 3,532 shares of CarGurus stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.63, for a total transaction of $115,249.16.
  • On Monday, June 1st, Javier Zamora sold 8,072 shares of CarGurus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.53, for a total value of $238,366.16.

CarGurus Stock Performance

NASDAQ CARG traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $37.02. 782,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,288,973. The business's 50-day moving average is $32.21 and its 200-day moving average is $32.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.17. CarGurus, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.39 and a twelve month high of $39.42.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. CarGurus had a return on equity of 54.42% and a net margin of 15.57%.The firm had revenue of $243.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. CarGurus has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.570-0.640 EPS. Analysts predict that CarGurus, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on CarGurus from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of CarGurus from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CarGurus from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CarGurus in a report on Friday, June 12th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of CarGurus from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $38.55.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CarGurus

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter valued at $3,742,000. Aberdeen Group plc acquired a new position in shares of CarGurus during the fourth quarter worth $14,643,000. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the fourth quarter worth $2,113,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of CarGurus in the first quarter worth $1,226,000. Finally, Westover Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus in the fourth quarter valued at $1,912,000. Institutional investors own 86.90% of the company's stock.

About CarGurus

(Get Free Report)

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace designed to connect buyers and sellers of new and used vehicles. Through its proprietary search engine and data-driven pricing tools, the platform enables consumers to compare listings, assess fair market values and locate local dealers offering competitive deals. CarGurus also provides detailed vehicle history reports, dealer reviews and financing options to streamline the car-shopping process for both private parties and franchised dealerships.

The company's core product offerings include Instant Market Value (IMV), which leverages pricing algorithms to help buyers identify over- or under-priced vehicles, as well as dealer subscription services that grant automotive retailers access to lead generation tools, targeted advertising and dynamic pricing insights.

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