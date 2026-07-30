Carl Guarino Sells 10,000 Shares of SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock

SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) Director Carl Guarino sold 10,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $1,031,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 18,308 shares in the company, valued at $1,889,202.52. This represents a 35.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

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SEI Investments Trading Up 0.2%

NASDAQ SEIC traded up $0.16 on Thursday, hitting $103.04. 505,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,526. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 4.96. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $75.08 and a twelve month high of $104.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company's 50 day moving average price is $92.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $86.45.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $641.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $636.35 million. SEI Investments had a net margin of 28.85% and a return on equity of 29.16%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that SEI Investments Company will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, June 8th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 118.0%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 8th. SEI Investments's dividend payout ratio is 18.34%.

Institutional Trading of SEI Investments

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in SEI Investments by 96.8% during the second quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 309 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 432 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 353.1% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Root Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 487 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 60.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 532 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SEIC. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on SEI Investments from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised SEI Investments from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have assigned a Buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $122.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on SEIC

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Company is a global provider of asset management, investment processing, and investment operations solutions. The firm offers a range of services designed to help financial institutions, private banks, wealth managers and family offices streamline back-office functions and enhance front-office capabilities. SEI's technology platforms support various stages of the investment lifecycle, including trade execution, performance reporting, risk analytics and client communications.

The company's core offerings include outsourced fund administration, custody and trust services, managed account solutions, and wealth management technology.

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