Carlyle Secured Lending (CGBD) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.32 per share and revenue of $59.4270 million for the quarter. Interested persons can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 11:00 AM ET.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.52%.The business had revenue of $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.78 million. On average, analysts expect Carlyle Secured Lending to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Carlyle Secured Lending Price Performance

Shares of Carlyle Secured Lending stock opened at $10.18 on Thursday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.27. Carlyle Secured Lending has a twelve month low of $9.98 and a twelve month high of $14.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $707.72 million, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carlyle Secured Lending

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGBD. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 1,011.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,313 shares of the company's stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 3,925 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. raised its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company's stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.51% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on CGBD. B. Riley Financial restated a "buy" rating on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $12.50.

View Our Latest Analysis on CGBD

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc NASDAQ: CGBD is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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