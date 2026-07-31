Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD) Reaches New 52-Week Low - What's Next?

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.95 and last traded at $9.9650, with a volume of 153532 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.10.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Carlyle Secured Lending from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. B. Riley Financial reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Carlyle Secured Lending in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $12.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on CGBD

Carlyle Secured Lending Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm has a market cap of $692.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.25.

Carlyle Secured Lending (NASDAQ:CGBD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $64.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.78 million. Carlyle Secured Lending had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 19.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Carlyle Secured Lending

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 27,466 shares of the company's stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Carlyle Secured Lending by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 11,340 shares of the company's stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Carlyle Secured Lending by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,630 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in Carlyle Secured Lending by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 34,182 shares of the company's stock valued at $427,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Carlyle Secured Lending

Carlyle Secured Lending, Inc NASDAQ: CGBD is a closed-end, non-diversified business development company that provides customized debt financing solutions to middle-market companies. Chartered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, the company invests primarily in floating-rate senior secured loans, including first-lien, unitranche and one-stop structures. Its objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation through disciplined credit selection and active portfolio management.

The firm focuses on U.S.

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