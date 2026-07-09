Carnival Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.15 (NYSE:CCL)

Carnival Corporation (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Friday, August 28th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 7th.

Carnival has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0%annually over the last three years. Carnival has a dividend payout ratio of 27.9% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Carnival to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 23.1%.

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Carnival Price Performance

CCL traded up $1.05 during trading on Thursday, reaching $26.69. 16,726,575 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,706,818. The company has a market capitalization of $36.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.32. Carnival has a 1 year low of $23.45 and a 1 year high of $34.03. The business's 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.29.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $6.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Carnival from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, March 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Carnival from a "market perform" rating to a "market perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised Carnival from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Argus set a $35.00 price objective on Carnival in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on Carnival from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have assigned a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $34.99.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CCL

Carnival Company Profile

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

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