Carnival (NYSE:CCL) Price Target Raised to $42.00 at Tigress Financial

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by research analysts at Tigress Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Tigress Financial's price target points to a potential upside of 47.48% from the company's previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Carnival in a report on Monday, June 1st. They set a "buy" rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Carnival from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Carnival from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Carnival from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Carnival from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have given a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carnival presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $35.23.

Get Carnival alerts: Sign Up

View Our Latest Analysis on Carnival

Carnival Stock Performance

Shares of CCL stock traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.48. 12,077,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,971,787. Carnival has a 52 week low of $23.45 and a 52 week high of $34.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.32. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $27.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.07. Carnival had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 26.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The business's revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Carnival has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.220-2.220 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.350 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Carnival will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Bettina Alejandra Deynes sold 43,058 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.10, for a total value of $1,209,929.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 69,238 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,945,587.80. The trade was a 38.34% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sir Jonathon Band sold 11,988 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.19, for a total transaction of $313,965.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 52,601 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,377,620.19. This represents a 18.56% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,046 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,896. Corporate insiders own 7.90% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carnival

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swedbank AB boosted its stake in Carnival by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 519,939 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,879,000 after buying an additional 47,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Carnival by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 128,133,282 shares of the company's stock worth $3,913,190,000 after acquiring an additional 368,445 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Carnival by 5.6% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,774,765 shares of the company's stock worth $51,867,000 after acquiring an additional 93,565 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,126,893 shares of the company's stock valued at $65,487,000 after purchasing an additional 637,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carnival by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,252,014 shares of the company's stock valued at $69,632,000 after purchasing an additional 109,474 shares in the last quarter. 67.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carnival

Carnival Corporation NYSE: CCL is a global cruise operator that provides leisure travel services through a portfolio of passenger cruise brands. The company's core business is operating cruise ships that offer multi-night voyages and associated vacation services, including onboard accommodations, dining, entertainment, spa and wellness offerings, casinos, youth programs, and organized shore excursions. Carnival markets cruise vacations to a broad range of consumers, from value-focused travelers to premium and luxury segments, through differentiated brand positioning and onboard experiences.

Its operating structure comprises multiple well-known cruise brands that target distinct geographic and demographic markets.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Carnival, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Carnival wasn't on the list.

While Carnival currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here