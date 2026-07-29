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Carriage Services (CSV) Expected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Written by MarketBeat
July 29, 2026
Carriage Services logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Carriage Services is expected to report Q2 2026 results after market close on August 5, with analysts forecasting $0.82 in earnings per share and $108.9 million in revenue. Management’s full-year 2026 EPS guidance is $3.35–$3.55.
  • In the prior quarter, the company earned $0.86 per share, slightly above estimates, but revenue of $106.12 million fell short of consensus. Analysts expect roughly $3 EPS for fiscal 2026 and $4 for fiscal 2027.
  • CSV shares opened at $40.80, while analysts maintain a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and a $61.67 price target. The company also declared a $0.1125 quarterly dividend, equal to a 1.1% annualized yield.
  • Five stocks we like better than Carriage Services.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect Carriage Services to post earnings of $0.82 per share and revenue of $108.9090 million for the quarter. Carriage Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.350-3.550 EPS. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning results page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM ET.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $106.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.39 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. On average, analysts expect Carriage Services to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Carriage Services Price Performance

Carriage Services stock opened at $40.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $647.51 million, a P/E ratio of 14.78, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.29 and a 200-day moving average of $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Carriage Services has a 1 year low of $36.39 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth about $206,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Carriage Services by 597.1% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 136,149 shares of the company's stock worth $5,759,000 after acquiring an additional 116,617 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $957,000. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the company's stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 4th quarter worth $1,488,000. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Carriage Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Read Our Latest Report on Carriage Services

About Carriage Services

(Get Free Report)

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

See Also

Earnings History for Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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