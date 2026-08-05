Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.04), Zacks reports. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Carriage Services updated its FY 2026 guidance to 3.350-3.550 EPS.

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Carriage Services Price Performance

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The stock had a trading volume of 151,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,940. The company has a market cap of $653.57 million, a P/E ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Carriage Services has a 12-month low of $36.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.75.

Carriage Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Carriage Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Carriage Services

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Carriage Services by 3.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,021,161 shares of the company's stock worth $45,483,000 after acquiring an additional 38,738 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Carriage Services by 0.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 480,788 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,414,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 386,018 shares of the company's stock worth $16,333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 311,272 shares of the company's stock worth $13,167,000 after purchasing an additional 3,950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Carriage Services by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 243,749 shares of the company's stock worth $10,311,000 after purchasing an additional 21,619 shares during the last quarter. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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