Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV) Releases FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 3.350-3.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.450. The company issued revenue guidance of $435.0 million-$445.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $442.6 million.

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Carriage Services Stock Performance

Shares of CSV stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $41.18. The company had a trading volume of 151,741 shares, compared to its average volume of 107,903. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.77. Carriage Services has a one year low of $36.39 and a one year high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $653.66 million, a PE ratio of 14.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.84.

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $106.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.39 million. Carriage Services had a net margin of 10.58% and a return on equity of 19.78%. Sell-side analysts predict that Carriage Services will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Carriage Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 3rd. Carriage Services's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Carriage Services in a report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Carriage Services from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $61.67.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carriage Services

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Carriage Services in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Carriage Services by 1,736.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 918 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Carriage Services in the second quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 159.3% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,750 shares of the company's stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Carriage Services Company Profile

Carriage Services, Inc operates as a leading provider of funeral, cemetery and cremation services in the United States. The company owns and operates a network of funeral homes, cemeteries, crematories and related service facilities, offering a comprehensive suite of end-of-life services. Its portfolio encompasses traditional funeral services, memorials, graveside burials, mausoleum entombment and direct cremation options, alongside personalized tributes and reception arrangements.

In addition to standard funeral and cemetery offerings, Carriage Services provides pre-arrangement planning and financing solutions designed to ease the administrative and financial burden on grieving families.

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