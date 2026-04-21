Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) Receives Average Rating of "Hold" from Brokerages

Shares of Carter's, Inc. (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of "Hold" from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.3333.

CRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded Carter's from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Carter's in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Carter's from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Research raised Carter's from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, January 19th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carter's

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Carter's by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,577 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Carter's by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,756 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Carter's by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,160 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its position in Carter's by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 30,279 shares of the textile maker's stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the period. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Carter's by 445.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 775 shares of the textile maker's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter.

Carter's Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE CRI opened at $39.15 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $36.68 and its 200 day moving average is $34.07. Carter's has a 52 week low of $23.38 and a 52 week high of $44.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53, a PEG ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.98.

Carter's (NYSE:CRI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The textile maker reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $925.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $912.36 million. Carter's had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The company's revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.39 EPS. Carter's has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.020-0.080 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter's will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Carter's Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Carter's's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.68%.

About Carter's

Carter's, Inc NYSE: CRI is a leading designer and marketer of infant and young children's apparel in North America. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, the company's core business focuses on creating clothing and accessories for babies and children, including bodysuits, sleepwear, layette, outerwear and accessories that blend comfort, safety and style. Carter's flagship brand is complemented by its OshKosh B'gosh line, which offers heritage-inspired designs and durable fabrics for toddlers and young kids.

The company distributes its products through a diversified platform that includes wholesale partnerships with major department stores and mass merchandisers, direct‐to‐consumer e-commerce sites, and an extensive network of company-operated retail stores.

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