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Casella Waste Systems (CWST) Projected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Written by MarketBeat
July 30, 2026
Casella Waste Systems logo with Business Services background
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Key Points

  • Casella Waste Systems is expected to report Q2 2026 earnings after market close on August 6. Analysts forecast earnings of $0.3564 per share and revenue of approximately $526.4 million, with the conference call scheduled for August 7.
  • In its previous quarter, Casella earned $0.20 per share versus the $0.10 consensus estimate and posted $457.3 million in revenue, up 9.6% year over year.
  • Analyst sentiment remains generally positive, with a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of $110.12, although insiders recently sold shares and the stock carries a very high P/E ratio of 822.62.
  • Interested in Casella Waste Systems? Here are five stocks we like better.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) is expected to be releasing its Q2 2026 results after the market closes on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post earnings of $0.3564 per share and revenue of $526.4270 million for the quarter. Interested persons may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Friday, August 7, 2026 at 10:00 AM ET.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $457.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $454.49 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 5.19%. Casella Waste Systems's revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.19 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Casella Waste Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Price Performance

CWST stock opened at $90.48 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 822.62 and a beta of 0.74. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $90.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.02. Casella Waste Systems has a 12-month low of $74.05 and a 12-month high of $111.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO Edmond Coletta sold 12,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.56, for a total value of $1,119,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 140,118 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $12,548,968.08. This trade represents a 8.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 2,305 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.56, for a total value of $201,825.80. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 14,048 shares in the company, valued at $1,230,042.88. The trade was a 14.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 3.78% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 301.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 235.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 75.4% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 521 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 173.3% during the 3rd quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 593 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. 99.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CWST. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Friday, May 22nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Casella Waste Systems from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 26th. Barclays raised Casella Waste Systems from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and raised their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have assigned a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $110.12.

Get Our Latest Report on Casella Waste Systems

About Casella Waste Systems

(Get Free Report)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc is a regional resource management company headquartered in Rutland, Vermont. Established in 1975, the company has grown from a single-truck operation into a multi-state provider of integrated waste management solutions. Casella offers a comprehensive range of services, including residential, commercial and industrial waste collection, transfer station operations, landfill disposal, recycling processing and organics management.

Through a network of solid waste transfer stations, recycling facilities and landfills, Casella serves communities primarily across the northeastern United States and parts of the mid-Atlantic region.

See Also

Earnings History for Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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