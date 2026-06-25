Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Given New $995.00 Price Target at BNP Paribas Exane

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $1,032.00 to $995.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane's price target would indicate a potential upside of 25.15% from the company's current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CASY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores from $794.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Wolfe Research restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,069.00 price objective on shares of Casey's General Stores in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Casey's General Stores from $805.00 to $945.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Casey's General Stores has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $939.29.

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Casey's General Stores Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of CASY stock traded down $6.32 on Thursday, reaching $795.03. The company had a trading volume of 337,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,877. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 41.67, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day moving average of $816.66 and a 200-day moving average of $702.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Casey's General Stores has a 12 month low of $490.00 and a 12 month high of $927.85.

Casey's General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.31 by $1.06. The firm had revenue of $4.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.33 billion. Casey's General Stores had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 18.73%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.63 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Casey's General Stores will post 21.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casey's General Stores

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CASY. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC bought a new position in Casey's General Stores during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in shares of Casey's General Stores by 52.8% in the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 55 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Casey's General Stores by 350.0% during the fourth quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 54 shares of the company's stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey's General Stores during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Casey's General Stores by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 62 shares of the company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. 85.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

More Casey's General Stores News

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About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc NASDAQ: CASY is a U.S.-based convenience store chain that operates retail fuel stations and food-focused convenience outlets. Founded in 1959 in Boone, Iowa, the company has grown from a single neighborhood store into a regional operator known for combining traditional convenience retailing—fuel, packaged goods and tobacco—with a larger emphasis on fresh and prepared foods.

The company's stores typically offer gasoline and diesel alongside a range of grocery essentials, grab-and-go items and made-to-order foodservice.

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