Cass Information Systems (CASS) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report) is expected to be issuing its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, July 16th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.72 per share and revenue of $51.0160 million for the quarter. Individuals are encouraged to explore the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning overview page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, July 23, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Cass Information Systems (NASDAQ:CASS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $27.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $49.40 million. Cass Information Systems had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 13.26%. On average, analysts expect Cass Information Systems to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cass Information Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CASS stock opened at $51.24 on Thursday. Cass Information Systems has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $53.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $659.46 million, a PE ratio of 19.48 and a beta of 0.42. The stock's 50-day simple moving average is $48.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.73.

Cass Information Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 5th. Cass Information Systems's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cass Information Systems from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler set a $52.00 target price on Cass Information Systems and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised their target price on Cass Information Systems from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cass Information Systems currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CASS

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cass Information Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 18,761 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 42.3% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 9,916 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Cass Information Systems during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cass Information Systems by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 27,711 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,151,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Cass Information Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.08% of the company's stock.

About Cass Information Systems

Cass Information Systems, Inc provides payment and information processing services to manufacturing, distribution, and retail enterprises in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Information Services and Banking Services. Its services include freight invoice rating, payment processing, auditing, and the generation of accounting and transportation information. The company also processes and pays facility-related invoices, such as electricity, gas, waste, and telecommunications expenses; and provides telecom expense management solutions, as well as church management software solution and on-line platform to provide generosity services for faith-based and non-profit organizations.

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