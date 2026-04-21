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Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Castings logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Technical breakout: Castings crossed above its 50‑day moving average to GBX 255 (50‑day = GBX 252.05) but remains below the 200‑day at GBX 259.45, indicating a short‑term bullish move with nearby longer‑term resistance.
  • Insider buying: Director Adam Vicary bought 5,000 shares on March 23 at GBX 220 (≈£11,000); insiders now own 1.04% of the company, which can be viewed as a sign of confidence.
  • Company fundamentals: Market cap is £110.87m with a P/E of 23.1, strong liquidity (current ratio 2.77, quick ratio 2.76), a debt‑to‑equity of 1.71 and low beta (0.28), suggesting modest valuation, solid short‑term liquidity and some leverage.
  • Five stocks we like better than Castings.

Castings P.L.C. (LON:CGS - Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.05 and traded as high as GBX 255. Castings shares last traded at GBX 255, with a volume of 2,761 shares.

Castings Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Castings

In related news, insider Adam Vicary acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 per share, for a total transaction of £11,000. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Castings Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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