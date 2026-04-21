Castings (LON:CGS) Shares Cross Above 50 Day Moving Average - What's Next?

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Castings Stock Performance

Castings P.L.C. ( LON:CGS Get Free Report ) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 252.05 and traded as high as GBX 255. Castings shares last traded at GBX 255, with a volume of 2,761 shares.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 252.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 259.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of £110.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 0.28.

Insider Transactions at Castings

In related news, insider Adam Vicary acquired 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 220 per share, for a total transaction of £11,000. Insiders own 1.04% of the company's stock.

Castings Company Profile

Castings P.L.C. engages in the iron casting and machining activities. It operates through Foundry Operations and Machining Operations segments. The company offers ductile iron, spheroidal graphite iron, austempered ductile iron, SiMo, and Ni-resist castings. It also provides fertilising solution annealing, pearlitic quench and temper, temper softening, and austempering heat treatment services; automotive standard e-coat and powder coating, galvanising, plating, gas based surface treatment, and plastic and metal spray coating services; and assembly and insulation services.

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