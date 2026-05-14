Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) CAO William Schaupp Sells 360 Shares

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) CAO William Schaupp sold 360 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 530 shares of the company's stock, valued at $480,180. The trade was a 40.45% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

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Caterpillar Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $8.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $910.40. 716,956 shares of the company's stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,680,337. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $336.24 and a 1 year high of $931.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $768.15 and a 200 day moving average of $675.78.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The firm had revenue of $17.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.25 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 20th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Torren Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 220.0% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. IFS Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Rialto Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Caterpillar by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CAT. Rothschild & Co Redburn lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $700.00 to $950.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Caterpillar from $769.00 to $879.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $677.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $587.00 to $658.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $850.00 to $1,100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Caterpillar has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $923.14.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CAT

Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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