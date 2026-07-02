Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Stock Price Down 2.6% - What's Next?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s share price fell 2.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $948.78 and last traded at $965.4420. 3,425,830 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 18% from the average daily volume of 2,902,456 shares. The stock had previously closed at $991.41.

Get Caterpillar alerts: Sign Up

More Caterpillar News

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 and kept a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Article title unavailable

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 and kept a buy rating, suggesting meaningful upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Zacks lifted its earnings estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2028 results and reiterated a strong-buy view, reflecting confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power.

Zacks lifted its earnings estimates for Caterpillar’s Q2 2028 results and reiterated a strong-buy view, reflecting confidence in the company’s longer-term earnings power. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar said it is investing in Texas manufacturing workforce development, a move that supports future production capacity and talent pipeline growth. Caterpillar Invests in the Future of Texas' Manufacturing Workforce

Caterpillar said it is investing in Texas manufacturing workforce development, a move that supports future production capacity and talent pipeline growth. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst commentary continues to point to strong backlog, solid Q1 growth, and an upbeat 2026 outlook, which helps reinforce Caterpillar’s fundamental story.

Analyst commentary continues to point to strong backlog, solid Q1 growth, and an upbeat 2026 outlook, which helps reinforce Caterpillar’s fundamental story. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed his first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a sharp AI-infrastructure-driven rally. Caterpillar Slides Nearly 7% After Burry Opens First Short

Michael Burry disclosed his first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a sharp AI-infrastructure-driven rally. Negative Sentiment: Several articles highlighted valuation concerns tied to Caterpillar’s rapid run to record highs, which may be pressuring shares as investors reassess how much optimism is already priced in.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Research upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on shares of Caterpillar and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Caterpillar Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $911.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $765.06. The firm has a market cap of $444.67 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.21% and a net margin of 13.33%.The firm had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 20th. This is a boost from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Andrew R. J. Bonfield sold 15,674 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $918.71, for a total value of $14,399,860.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 52,935 shares in the company, valued at $48,631,913.85. This represents a 22.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $79,397,884.68. This represents a 21.97% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Caterpillar

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAT. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Caterpillar by 3,949.8% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,228,058 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,494,568,000 after purchasing an additional 5,098,964 shares during the period. Diamant Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 68,427.2% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,140,603 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $2,224,992,000 after buying an additional 3,136,020 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,225,317,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Caterpillar by 573.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,504,612 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $861,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Caterpillar by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,738,802 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $3,860,457,000 after acquiring an additional 928,974 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Caterpillar, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Caterpillar wasn't on the list.

While Caterpillar currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here