Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) Trading 3.2% Higher - Still a Buy?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 3.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $822.76 and last traded at $807.8760. 3,078,859 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 2,914,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $782.71.

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Caterpillar News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results soon, making earnings and management’s outlook the next major catalysts. Wall Street estimates for revenue, earnings and key operating metrics could support the stock if demand remains strong. Unlocking Q2 Potential of Caterpillar

Caterpillar is scheduled to report second-quarter 2026 results soon, making earnings and management’s outlook the next major catalysts. Wall Street estimates for revenue, earnings and key operating metrics could support the stock if demand remains strong. Positive Sentiment: The long-term power infrastructure theme remains favorable. An aging U.S. grid and rising electricity demand from data centers could support demand for Caterpillar’s generators and power systems, although the benefit depends on continued data-center investment. Why an Aging Power Grid Is Fueling a New ETF Bet

The long-term power infrastructure theme remains favorable. An aging U.S. grid and rising electricity demand from data centers could support demand for Caterpillar’s generators and power systems, although the benefit depends on continued data-center investment. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced up to $10 million for workforce development in Illinois as part of its five-year, $100 million initiative. The investment strengthens its manufacturing talent pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Caterpillar Invests in the Future of Manufacturing Talent in Illinois

Caterpillar announced up to $10 million for workforce development in Illinois as part of its five-year, $100 million initiative. The investment strengthens its manufacturing talent pipeline but is unlikely to materially affect near-term earnings. Neutral Sentiment: Some coverage argues the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity, while other commentary highlights that Caterpillar trades at an historically elevated valuation. Investors are weighing strong demand and earnings momentum against the risk of multiple compression before results.

Some coverage argues the recent pullback may offer a long-term buying opportunity, while other commentary highlights that Caterpillar trades at an historically elevated valuation. Investors are weighing strong demand and earnings momentum against the risk of multiple compression before results. Negative Sentiment: The Baird downgrade and lower target are the primary near-term drivers of weakness. Concerns include excessive optimism surrounding AI-driven generator demand, possible delays or cancellations in data-center projects, and Caterpillar’s elevated valuation. Caterpillar Is Downgraded on Data Center Buildout Backlash

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently issued reports on CAT shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Caterpillar from $1,020.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $900.00 target price (down from $1,200.00) on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Wednesday. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $820.00 to $990.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $930.00 to $989.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group lifted their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $790.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and twelve have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $966.29.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAT

Caterpillar Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average price is $926.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $810.15. The firm has a market cap of $372.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.89. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The company had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.53 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.25 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. Caterpillar's dividend payout ratio is currently 32.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Caterpillar

In related news, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $906.00, for a total transaction of $326,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 530 shares in the company, valued at $480,180. This represents a 40.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Lange Bob De sold 24,222 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.92, for a total value of $22,354,968.24. Following the sale, the insider owned 86,029 shares in the company, valued at $79,397,884.68. The trade was a 21.97% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock worth $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Caterpillar

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $936,000 after buying an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% in the second quarter. Bell Bank now owns 1,865 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 0.7% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Resource Group lifted its position in Caterpillar by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 1,632 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

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