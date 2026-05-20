CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Given New $105.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $90.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus' price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.53% from the stock's previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Northcoast Research raised CAVA Group to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CAVA Group from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Argus reissued a "hold" rating on shares of CAVA Group in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They set a "buy" rating and a $106.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $90.12.

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CAVA Group Stock Down 2.3%

CAVA opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $84.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.27. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $98.79.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $418.46 million. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The company's revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. This represents a 2.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CAVA. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 578.4% in the 1st quarter. Amundi now owns 290,281 shares of the company's stock valued at $23,484,000 after purchasing an additional 247,489 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the company's stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,842 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,967,000 after purchasing an additional 22,322 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 76,126 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,159,000 after purchasing an additional 41,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CAVA Group by 46.3% during the first quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 9,822 shares of the company's stock worth $795,000 after buying an additional 3,107 shares in the last quarter. 73.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CAVA Group News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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