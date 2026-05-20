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CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Robert W. Baird Analyst Says

Written by MarketBeat
May 20, 2026
CAVA Group logo with Retail/Wholesale background
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Key Points

  • Robert W. Baird raised its price target on CAVA Group from $88 to $98 and kept an outperform rating, implying about 25.6% upside from the current price.
  • CAVA reported a strong quarter, with EPS of $0.20 beating the $0.17 consensus and revenue of $438.27 million topping estimates, while sales rose 32.1% year over year.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive overall: the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus and an average target price of $90.50, though the shares still trade at a rich valuation.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of CAVA Group.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Robert W. Baird from $88.00 to $98.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an "outperform" rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird's price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.56% from the company's current price.

CAVA has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Monday, March 9th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Roth Mkm began coverage on CAVA Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a "buy" rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their target price on CAVA Group from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CAVA Group from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $90.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CAVA Group

CAVA Group Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. CAVA Group has a 12-month low of $43.41 and a 12-month high of $98.79. The stock has a market cap of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 144.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.62 and a beta of 1.90. The business's 50 day moving average is $84.98 and its 200-day moving average is $69.27.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.40%.The business had revenue of $438.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $418.46 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.22 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CAVA Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CAVA Group news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,148,589.50. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders own 6.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CAVA Group

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 378.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 347.8% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank grew its stake in CAVA Group by 275.8% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in CAVA Group by 118.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CAVA Group News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting CAVA Group this week:

About CAVA Group

(Get Free Report)

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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