CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA) Upgraded at Argus

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Argus from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CAVA. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of CAVA Group from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of CAVA Group from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CAVA Group presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $92.00.

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CAVA Group Price Performance

Shares of CAVA Group stock opened at $81.31 on Friday. CAVA Group has a 1 year low of $43.41 and a 1 year high of $98.79. The firm has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a PE ratio of 156.38, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.65.

CAVA Group (NYSE:CAVA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.03. CAVA Group had a net margin of 4.79% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The business had revenue of $438.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. CAVA Group's revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CAVA Group will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at CAVA Group

In related news, insider Theodoros Xenohristos sold 9,044 shares of CAVA Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.75, for a total value of $721,259.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 327,882 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,148,589.50. The trade was a 2.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAVA. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CAVA Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its stake in shares of CAVA Group by 378.7% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 450 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 347.8% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 515 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in CAVA Group by 275.8% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 575 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Finally, TD Private Client Wealth LLC increased its position in CAVA Group by 118.2% during the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 600 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. 73.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about CAVA Group

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CAVA Group Company Profile

CAVA Group, Inc NYSE: CAVA is a leading fast-casual restaurant company specializing in Mediterranean-inspired cuisine. Operating under the CAVA brand, the company offers customizable bowls, pitas and salads built around a variety of proteins, grains, fresh vegetables and house-made spreads. With a focus on high-quality ingredients and made-to-order preparation, CAVA aims to deliver a casual yet elevated dining experience for dine-in, takeout and catering customers.

Founded in 2011 in the Washington, DC metro area by Ike Grigoropoulos, Dimitri Katsanis and Brett Schulman, CAVA has pursued an aggressive growth strategy that included the 2018 acquisition of Zoe's Kitchen.

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