CB Financial Services, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.28 (NASDAQ:CBFV)

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share by the bank on Friday, May 29th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th.

CB Financial Services has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.0%per year over the last three years. CB Financial Services has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CB Financial Services to earn $3.42 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 32.7%.

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CB Financial Services Stock Performance

CBFV opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average of $34.61. The stock has a market cap of $177.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.27.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.50 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 9.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company's deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

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