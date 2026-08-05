CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average - Time to Sell?

CB Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report)'s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $36.58 and traded as high as $37.39. CB Financial Services shares last traded at $36.96, with a volume of 7,544 shares trading hands.

Get CB Financial Services alerts: Sign Up

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CBFV. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of CB Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of CB Financial Services from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CB Financial Services has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $41.50.

View Our Latest Research Report on CB Financial Services

CB Financial Services Stock Up 0.0%

The firm has a market capitalization of $187.39 million, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $36.58 and a 200-day moving average of $35.67.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $15.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.40 million. CB Financial Services had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 10.17%. Research analysts predict that CB Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB Financial Services Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. CB Financial Services's dividend payout ratio is currently 82.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On CB Financial Services

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CBFV. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CB Financial Services in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 89.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,343 shares of the bank's stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 902.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,457 shares of the bank's stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,212 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $73,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CB Financial Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $99,000. 33.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc is a bank holding company headquartered in the Kansas City metropolitan area. Through its subsidiary, Community Bank & Trust, F.S.B., the company provides a comprehensive suite of retail and commercial banking services. Its primary focus is meeting the financial needs of individuals, small businesses and agricultural clients within its regional footprint.

The company's deposit product lineup includes checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and certificates of deposit.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed. Add As Preferred Source

Before you consider CB Financial Services, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CB Financial Services wasn't on the list.

While CB Financial Services currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here