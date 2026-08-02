CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) Downgraded to "Hold" Rating by Wall Street Zen

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note issued on Sunday.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on CBRE Group from $158.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of CBRE Group from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of CBRE Group in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $180.57.

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View Our Latest Analysis on CBRE Group

CBRE Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CBRE opened at $146.74 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $136.05 and a 200-day moving average of $143.35. CBRE Group has a 12 month low of $121.69 and a 12 month high of $174.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.49 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66 and a beta of 1.20.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 25.12% and a net margin of 2.98%.The business had revenue of $11.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. CBRE Group's revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. CBRE Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.800-7.900 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that CBRE Group will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.74, for a total transaction of $294,165.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 110,729 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,476,709.46. This represents a 1.99% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Vikramaditya Kohli sold 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $399,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 134,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,230,350. The trade was a 1.94% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 5,023 shares of company stock worth $709,082 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CBRE Group

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Swiss RE Ltd. purchased a new stake in CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $30,000. Cassaday & Co Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5,180.0% in the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 264 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. 98.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting CBRE Group

Here are the key news stories impacting CBRE Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 performance: CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. CBRE Group Q2 2026 Earnings Call Summary

CBRE reported adjusted earnings of $1.56 per share, exceeding the $1.47 consensus estimate, while revenue rose 15.1% year over year to $11.23 billion. Management maintained fiscal 2026 EPS guidance of $7.80-$7.90, supporting the investment case. Positive Sentiment: Analysts remain bullish: UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. CBRE Group Gets a Buy from KBW

UBS raised its price target to $190 from $185 and kept a Buy rating, while Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased its target to $174 from $158 and assigned an Outperform rating. KBW also reiterated a Buy recommendation. Positive Sentiment: Business activity remains active: CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. CBRE Advises on Senior Living Deal

CBRE advised on a senior-living transaction, while commentary also highlighted larger industrial leases, potentially indicating continued demand across key real-estate services markets. Neutral Sentiment: Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Barclays Keeps Buy Rating on CBRE Group

Barclays maintained its Buy rating, reinforcing broad analyst support but providing no new change in expectations. Negative Sentiment: The shares’ weaker trading suggests investors may be taking profits or weighing CBRE’s valuation—its P/E ratio is approximately 33.7—against the already optimistic analyst outlook. The company also continues to underperform the broader market on some recent sessions. CBRE Group Stock Performance

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc is a global commercial real estate services and investment firm that provides a broad range of advisory, transactional and property-related services to occupiers, investors and owners. Its core activities include leasing and sales brokerage, facilities and property management, valuation and advisory, project and development services, and capital markets execution. The firm serves corporate occupiers, institutional investors, private owners and public entities across office, industrial, retail, multifamily and specialized property types.

In addition to traditional brokerage and management services, CBRE offers investment management capabilities and outsourced real estate solutions, combining market research, technology and data analytics to support portfolio strategy, transaction execution and asset operations.

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