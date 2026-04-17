CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF) Shares Gap Up - Here's Why

CCL Industries Inc. (OTCMKTS:CCDBF - Get Free Report)'s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $62.9360, but opened at $67.2199. CCL Industries shares last traded at $63.7360, with a volume of 45 shares traded.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on CCDBF shares. Scotiabank lowered CCL Industries from an "outperform" rating to a "sector perform" rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of CCL Industries in a report on Thursday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy".

Read Our Latest Analysis on CCL Industries

CCL Industries Stock Up 1.2%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.25 billion and a PE ratio of 86.08.

CCL Industries (OTCMKTS:CCDBF - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.05). CCL Industries had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 10.47%.The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion.

CCL Industries Company Profile

CCL Industries is a global specialty packaging company focused on the design and manufacture of pressure-sensitive and speciality labels, flexible packaging, tubes, and security products. The company serves a wide range of end markets, including consumer goods, healthcare, personal care, food and beverage, automotive, electronics, and industrial markets. Its portfolio comprises pressure-sensitive labels, shrink sleeves, in-mold labels, flexible packaging for food and other consumer products, and security-focused solutions such as tamper-evident seals and authentication systems.

Founded in 1951 and headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, CCL Industries has grown through a combination of organic innovation and strategic acquisitions.

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