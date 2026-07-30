CECO Environmental (CECO) to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) is expected to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect CECO Environmental to post earnings of $0.27 per share and revenue of $273.6670 million for the quarter. Parties may review the information on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning summary page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECO - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. CECO Environmental had a net margin of 1.70% and a return on equity of 13.69%. The company had revenue of $205.92 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. CECO Environmental's revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect CECO Environmental to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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CECO Environmental Stock Down 11.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CECO opened at $59.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 161.68 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $84.74 and a 200-day moving average of $73.41. CECO Environmental has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $101.24.

Insider Transactions at CECO Environmental

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman bought 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $76.85 per share, for a total transaction of $1,537,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 105,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,107,675. This represents a 23.39% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jason Dezwirek sold 34,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.61, for a total transaction of $3,284,740.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 166,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $16,037,260. This represents a 17.00% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 18.40% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of CECO Environmental by 3.5% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 12,297 shares of the company's stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in CECO Environmental in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 17,442 shares of the company's stock valued at $398,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in CECO Environmental by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 43,137 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,221,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares in the last quarter. 68.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $103.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on CECO Environmental in a report on Thursday, July 9th. They issued an "overweight" rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut CECO Environmental from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of CECO Environmental from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $106.71.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on CECO

CECO Environmental Company Profile

CECO Environmental Corp. NASDAQ: CECO is a global technology provider specializing in engineered solutions that help industrial and commercial customers manage air emissions, process fluids and optimize energy use. The company develops custom-engineered systems and modular packages designed to meet evolving environmental regulations and improve operational efficiency across diverse production processes.

CECO's core offerings include air pollution control equipment—such as scrubbers, cyclones, fabric and cartridge filters—and industrial process filtration systems for applications ranging from particulate removal to oil-water separation.

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