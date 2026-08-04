Celanese (NYSE:CE) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported $2.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22, FiscalAI reports. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. Celanese updated its Q3 2026 guidance to 1.350-1.750 EPS.

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Celanese Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CE traded up $1.52 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,228,812. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.38. Celanese has a 1-year low of $35.13 and a 1-year high of $70.70. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.01.

Celanese Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.20%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 111.1% during the second quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the third quarter worth about $34,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Celanese by 175.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Celanese by 100.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on CE. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $57.00 and set a "market perform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Celanese from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research upgraded Celanese from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Celanese in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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