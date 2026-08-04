Celanese (NYSE:CE) Issues Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.350-1.750 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.790. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Celanese Stock Up 3.5%

Shares of CE traded up $1.52 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $45.41. 3,728,054 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,228,812. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. Celanese has a 12-month low of $35.13 and a 12-month high of $70.70. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.01.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. Celanese had a negative net margin of 11.54% and a positive return on equity of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.75 billion. Celanese has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.750 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Celanese will post 6.01 EPS for the current year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1.20%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Celanese from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Celanese from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Celanese from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Celanese from $53.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $65.94.

View Our Latest Report on Celanese

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Celanese by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,723 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 42,083 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Celanese by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,196 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

Celanese Company Profile

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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