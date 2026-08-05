Celanese (NYSE:CE) Trading Down 6.3% - Should You Sell?

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) shares dropped 6.3% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $42.21 and last traded at $42.41. 773,708 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 2,215,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.24.

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Celanese News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Celanese this week:

Positive Sentiment: Celanese reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of $2.45 , above the $2.21–$2.23 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately $2.75 billion , in line with expectations. Results benefited from stronger pricing, commercial execution, and demand in medical and electronics markets. Celanese Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates on Pricing and Execution

Celanese reported second-quarter adjusted EPS of , above the $2.21–$2.23 analyst consensus, while revenue reached approximately , in line with expectations. Results benefited from stronger pricing, commercial execution, and demand in medical and electronics markets. Positive Sentiment: Sales rose 8.7% year over year to $2.752 billion, with volume up 4% and pricing up 14%. Engineered Materials revenue increased 9% sequentially, while Acetyl Chain revenue climbed 28%. Celanese also generated $209 million of operating cash flow and $140 million of free cash flow. Celanese Q2 Net Sales and EPS Report

Sales rose 8.7% year over year to $2.752 billion, with volume up 4% and pricing up 14%. Engineered Materials revenue increased 9% sequentially, while Acetyl Chain revenue climbed 28%. Celanese also generated $209 million of operating cash flow and $140 million of free cash flow. Neutral Sentiment: Unusually heavy options activity accompanied the report, with investors purchasing 20,489 call options—about 963% above average daily call volume. This suggests heightened speculative interest but does not establish a clear direction for the shares.

Unusually heavy options activity accompanied the report, with investors purchasing 20,489 call options—about 963% above average daily call volume. This suggests heightened speculative interest but does not establish a clear direction for the shares. Negative Sentiment: Celanese guided to third-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS of $1.35 to $1.75, below the $1.79 analyst consensus at the midpoint. The guidance implies that investors may expect earnings momentum to weaken, overshadowing the second-quarter beat. Full-year adjusted EPS is expected to be about $6.00, with 2026 free cash flow projected at $700 million to $800 million. Celanese Q2 Key Metrics Compared With Estimates

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Celanese from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Celanese from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Celanese in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $72.00 to $63.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Celanese from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $65.44.

View Our Latest Report on CE

Celanese Stock Down 6.8%

The company has a market capitalization of $4.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $48.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.00.

Celanese (NYSE:CE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.75 billion. Celanese had a positive return on equity of 9.92% and a negative net margin of 11.54%.Celanese's revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Celanese has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.350-1.750 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Celanese Corporation will post 6.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 28th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 28th. Celanese's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1.20%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celanese

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Celanese by 111.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 513 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Celanese by 350.5% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 901 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 662 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 896 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company's stock.

About Celanese

Celanese Corporation is a global chemical and specialty materials company that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of products serving diverse industries. The company operates through two primary business segments—Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain—offering solutions that range from high-performance polymers and specialty additives to industrial chemicals and intermediates. Its engineered materials are used in applications such as automotive components, consumer electronics, medical devices and packaging, while its acetyl derivatives find uses in coatings, adhesives, solvents and personal care products.

In the Engineered Materials segment, Celanese produces a variety of high-performance thermoplastics, polyether-block-amide (PEBA) elastomers and functional additives designed to enhance product durability, thermal resistance and sustainability.

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