Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) Given Consensus Rating of "Moderate Buy" by Analysts

Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS have been given an average recommendation of "Moderate Buy" by the twenty-two research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $427.4211.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CLS. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Celestica from $370.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Celestica from $338.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $480.00 price objective on shares of Celestica in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th.

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Celestica Stock Up 0.1%

CLS stock opened at $372.97 on Friday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $383.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.42. Celestica has a fifty-two week low of $130.68 and a fifty-two week high of $474.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 2.02.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% on a year-over-year basis. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Celestica will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Celestica

In other news, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total value of $1,389,236.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO Robert Mionis sold 18,176 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.17, for a total value of $7,000,849.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 60,384 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,258,105.28. This represents a 23.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock valued at $63,190,485 over the last ninety days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celestica

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CLS. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID raised its holdings in Celestica by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Managment LLC ID now owns 223 shares of the technology company's stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. raised its holdings in Celestica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinney & Scofield Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company's stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the technology company's stock worth $289,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. LeConte Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the technology company's stock worth $296,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PCB Capital LLC raised its holdings in Celestica by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. PCB Capital LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company's stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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