Celestica (NYSE:CLS) Stock Price Down 1.7% - What's Next?

Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS shares dropped 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $353.82 and last traded at $354.6320. 1,250,579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 2,355,886 shares. The stock had previously closed at $360.74.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CLS. Barclays raised their price objective on Celestica from $391.00 to $441.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Celestica from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $430.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $355.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Celestica from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $430.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $427.42.

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Celestica Trading Down 1.7%

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $374.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $330.02. The company has a market cap of $40.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS - Get Free Report) TSE: CLS last released its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The technology company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.08. Celestica had a return on equity of 36.91% and a net margin of 6.95%.The business had revenue of $3.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Celestica has set its FY 2026 guidance at 10.150-10.150 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.140-2.340 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Celestica, Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Celestica news, CEO Robert Mionis sold 66,056 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.06, for a total transaction of $26,426,363.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 134,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,739,259.68. This trade represents a 32.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael Max Wilson sold 4,168 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.31, for a total transaction of $1,389,236.08. Following the sale, the director owned 24,718 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,238,756.58. This represents a 14.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders have sold a total of 161,168 shares of company stock worth $63,190,485 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC purchased a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Swiss RE Ltd. bought a new position in Celestica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Ascentis Independent Advisors purchased a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company's stock.

About Celestica

Celestica Inc is a multinational electronics manufacturing services (EMS) company that provides design, engineering, manufacturing and supply chain solutions to original equipment manufacturers across a range of industries. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, Canada, Celestica works with customers to develop and produce complex electronic and electro-mechanical products, integrating activities from product design and prototyping through high-volume assembly, testing and final system integration.

The company's service offering typically includes product engineering and design support, printed circuit board assembly, box-build and systems assembly, automated test and inspection, aftermarket repair and refurbishment, and end-to-end supply chain and logistics management.

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