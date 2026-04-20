Celestica (TSE:CLS) Hits New 12-Month High - Time to Buy?

Celestica Inc. (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$553.00 and last traded at C$540.98, with a volume of 221964 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$542.89.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna raised Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. TD Securities upgraded shares of Celestica to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Celestica to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica has a consensus rating of "Strong Buy" and a consensus price target of C$183.00.

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Celestica Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is C$404.66 and its 200-day moving average price is C$415.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04. The stock has a market cap of C$63.14 billion, a PE ratio of 76.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Celestica (TSE:CLS - Get Free Report) NYSE: CLS last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The company reported C$2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Celestica had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 44.13%. The firm had revenue of C$5.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Celestica Inc. will post 5.028804 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Company Profile

Celestica Inc offers supply chain solutions. The firm operates in two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions (ATS) and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions (CCS). ATS segment consists of the ATS end market and is comprised of A&D, Industrial, Energy, HealthTech, and Capital Equipment businesses. Capital Equipment business is comprised of our semiconductor, display, and power & signal distribution equipment businesses. CCS segment that derives majority revenue consists of Communications and Enterprise end markets.

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