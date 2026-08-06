Cellebrite DI (CLBT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Cellebrite DI (NASDAQ:CLBT - Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect the company to post earnings of $0.0616 per share and revenue of $131.8740 million for the quarter. Investors can check the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report page for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 13, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

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Cellebrite DI Stock Performance

CLBT stock opened at $15.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.86, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.18. Cellebrite DI has a 52-week low of $11.02 and a 52-week high of $19.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Thomas E. Hogan sold 103,188 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.76, for a total transaction of $1,626,242.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 590,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $9,310,645.52. This trade represents a 14.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Marcus Jewell sold 12,658 shares of Cellebrite DI stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.77, for a total transaction of $161,642.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive owned 440,101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,620,089.77. This represents a 2.80% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,191 shares of company stock worth $2,479,438. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellebrite DI

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA increased its stake in Cellebrite DI by 81.0% in the fourth quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA now owns 1,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Cellebrite DI during the 3rd quarter worth about $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,981 shares of the company's stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Cellebrite DI by 131.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,305 shares of the company's stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,582 shares during the period. 45.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLBT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson began coverage on Cellebrite DI in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Weiss Ratings raised Cellebrite DI from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Cellebrite DI from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $21.40.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CLBT

Cellebrite DI Company Profile

Cellebrite DI is a global provider of digital intelligence and forensics solutions that enable law enforcement agencies, government bodies and enterprises to extract, analyze and act on data from mobile devices, cloud services and digital sources. The company's technology is designed to accelerate investigations, support evidence-based decision-making and enhance security operations by delivering actionable intelligence in a secure, scalable platform.

The company's flagship offerings include the Universal Forensic Extraction Device (UFED) series for data acquisition and decoding, Physical Analyzer for advanced data parsing and visualization, and Pathfinder for case-driven investigation workflows.

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