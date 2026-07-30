Celsius (CELH) to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) is anticipated to release its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 6th. Analysts expect Celsius to post earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $872.1950 million for the quarter. Parties can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Thursday, August 6, 2026 at 8:00 AM ET.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 37.95%. The firm had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $763.08 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 137.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Celsius to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Celsius Price Performance

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $28.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $26.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas Exane reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Wednesday, June 17th. Roth Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $57.00 price objective (down from $65.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 target price on Celsius and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Friday, May 8th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $58.65.

View Our Latest Analysis on CELH

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.73 per share, for a total transaction of $249,732.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly acquired 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Corporate insiders own 2.33% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Celsius

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Celsius by 153.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 28,412 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,300,000 after buying an additional 17,201 shares in the last quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Chip Partners LLC now owns 14,475 shares of the company's stock worth $662,000 after buying an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 4,613 shares of the company's stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 22,374 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Department of Treasury raised its stake in shares of Celsius by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 72,851 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,332,000 after acquiring an additional 8,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

Further Reading

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