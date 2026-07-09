Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Price Target Lowered to $55.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC's price objective suggests a potential upside of 79.74% from the company's previous close.

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Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CELH. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Celsius from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Weiss Ratings cut Celsius from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley set a $48.00 price target on Celsius and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $57.00 target price (down from $70.00) on shares of Celsius in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Twenty-one research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $59.90.

View Our Latest Report on CELH

Celsius Stock Performance

NASDAQ CELH opened at $30.60 on Thursday. The business's 50 day moving average price is $30.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.56. Celsius has a fifty-two week low of $27.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.74. The company has a market cap of $7.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.12. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.95% and a net margin of 5.85%.The company had revenue of $782.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $763.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. Celsius's revenue was up 137.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Celsius will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celsius

In related news, CEO John Fieldly purchased 8,475 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.36 per share, with a total value of $248,826.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 937,540 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $27,526,174.40. This trade represents a 0.91% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Hal Kravitz acquired 8,400 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.73 per share, with a total value of $249,732.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 227,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,753,407.34. The trade was a 3.84% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. 2.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Celsius by 2,293.8% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 41,747 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,952,000 after buying an additional 40,003 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Celsius in the fourth quarter valued at $3,316,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Celsius by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,565,409 shares of the company's stock worth $163,112,000 after acquiring an additional 277,424 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Celsius by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,074,995 shares of the company's stock worth $826,750,000 after acquiring an additional 802,743 shares during the period. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Celsius by 342.2% during the 4th quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 150,438 shares of the company's stock worth $6,881,000 after acquiring an additional 116,414 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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