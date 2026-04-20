Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH) Stock Price Down 5.2% on Analyst Downgrade

Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) shares dropped 5.2% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen lowered their price target on the stock from $66.00 to $55.00. TD Cowen currently has a buy rating on the stock. Celsius traded as low as $33.11 and last traded at $33.4150. Approximately 2,061,572 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 5,720,441 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.25.

CELH has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Celsius in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Bank of America raised Celsius from an "underperform" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Celsius from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Celsius in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $65.00 price objective (up from $61.00) on shares of Celsius in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $65.89.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Celsius

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 7.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,547 shares of the company's stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 0.6% during the third quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 33,100 shares of the company's stock worth $1,903,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the company's stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 1.4% during the third quarter. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,824 shares of the company's stock worth $910,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Celsius by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,091 shares of the company's stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company's stock.

Celsius Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $41.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 134.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.13.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $721.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $638.17 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 4.29%.Celsius's revenue was up 117.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Company Profile

Celsius Holdings, Inc is an American beverage company known for its line of fitness and energy drinks formulated to support active lifestyles. The company's flagship product, the Celsius® brand, features beverages enhanced with ingredients such as green tea extract, guarana seed extract and essential vitamins, positioned as a functional alternative to traditional energy drinks. These products are designed to deliver a blend of ingredients that support metabolism and sustained energy without high sugar content or artificial preservatives.

In addition to its core carbonated drink portfolio, Celsius has expanded its offerings to include powder mixes and non-carbonated ready-to-drink variants, catering to consumer preferences around taste, convenience and nutritional needs.

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