Cencora (COR) Expected to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) is projected to release its Q3 2026 results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.35 per share and revenue of $84.3145 billion for the quarter. Cencora has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.650-17.900 EPS. Interested persons may visit the the company's upcoming Q3 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Wednesday, August 5, 2026 at 8:30 AM ET.

Cencora (NYSE:COR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.82 by ($0.07). Cencora had a return on equity of 135.20% and a net margin of 0.78%.The business had revenue of $78.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.42 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Cencora to post $18 EPS for the current fiscal year and $20 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Cencora Price Performance

Shares of NYSE COR opened at $320.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $62.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $286.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $315.90. Cencora has a fifty-two week low of $244.82 and a fifty-two week high of $377.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40.

Cencora declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Cencora Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 15th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. Cencora's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.40%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on COR shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Cencora from $410.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Cencora in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Barclays cut their target price on Cencora from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cencora from $405.00 to $355.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Cencora from $429.00 to $331.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cencora currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $367.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cencora

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lauren M. Tyler purchased 550 shares of Cencora stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $270.23 per share, with a total value of $148,626.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 4,359 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,177,932.57. This trade represents a 14.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cencora

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compound Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cencora by 28.1% during the 4th quarter. Compound Planning Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cencora by 69.4% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,721 shares of the company's stock worth $5,648,000 after buying an additional 6,853 shares during the last quarter. Note Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Cencora by 9,906.0% during the fourth quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 73,244 shares of the company's stock valued at $24,738,000 after buying an additional 72,512 shares in the last quarter. Strive Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cencora in the fourth quarter worth about $2,636,000. Finally, First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA increased its holdings in shares of Cencora by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. First Commonwealth Financial Corp PA now owns 3,425 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 97.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cencora

Cencora NYSE: COR is a global healthcare services and pharmaceutical distribution company that provides end-to-end solutions across the pharmaceutical supply chain. The company's core activities include wholesale drug distribution, specialty drug distribution, and the operation of specialty pharmacies, complemented by logistics, cold-chain management and other fulfillment services designed to support complex and temperature-sensitive therapies.

Beyond physical distribution, Cencora offers a range of commercial and patient-focused services for pharmaceutical manufacturers and healthcare providers.

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