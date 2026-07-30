Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Issues Earnings Results

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11, Zacks reports. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Here are the key takeaways from Cenovus Energy's conference call:

Record financial performance: Cenovus reported all-time highs of approximately CAD 5.9 billion in operating margin and CAD 5 billion in adjusted funds flow, supported by higher oil prices, stronger oil sands production, and favorable refining conditions.

Cenovus reported all-time highs of approximately CAD 5.9 billion in operating margin and CAD 5 billion in adjusted funds flow, supported by higher oil prices, stronger oil sands production, and favorable refining conditions. Production guidance increased: Full-year 2026 production guidance was raised to 970,000–1,010,000 BOE per day, with Christina Lake, Foster Creek, Sunrise, and Lloydminster assets performing ahead of expectations. July production was on track to exceed 1 million BOE per day for the first time.

Full-year 2026 production guidance was raised to 970,000–1,010,000 BOE per day, with Christina Lake, Foster Creek, Sunrise, and Lloydminster assets performing ahead of expectations. July production was on track to exceed 1 million BOE per day for the first time. Lower costs and strong execution: The Foster Creek sulfur recovery project was completed ahead of schedule and on budget, while turnaround optimization is expected to preserve more than 1.2 million barrels versus the original 2026 budget and reduce operating costs.

The Foster Creek sulfur recovery project was completed ahead of schedule and on budget, while turnaround optimization is expected to preserve more than 1.2 million barrels versus the original 2026 budget and reduce operating costs. Balance sheet and shareholder returns strengthened: Net debt fell by CAD 2.7 billion to CAD 5.4 billion after repaying the remaining CAD 2.2 billion MEG acquisition term loan. With debt below CAD 6 billion, Cenovus plans to target 75% of excess free funds flow for shareholder returns over time, alongside CAD 1 billion of second-quarter share repurchases and CAD 411 million of dividends.

Net debt fell by CAD 2.7 billion to CAD 5.4 billion after repaying the remaining CAD 2.2 billion MEG acquisition term loan. With debt below CAD 6 billion, Cenovus plans to target 75% of excess free funds flow for shareholder returns over time, alongside CAD 1 billion of second-quarter share repurchases and CAD 411 million of dividends. Growth and execution items remain: First oil at West White Rose is expected in late Q3, while the Lima refinery turnaround is planned for September or October and could temporarily affect downstream output. Management also highlighted longer-term opportunities from solvent-assisted SAGD, expanded Sunrise development, and a more supportive Canadian oil sands policy framework.

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Cenovus Energy Stock Up 4.4%

NYSE:CVE traded up $1.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $30.34. 8,337,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,527,339. Cenovus Energy has a twelve month low of $14.48 and a twelve month high of $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average of $25.08. The stock has a market cap of $56.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 0.34.

Cenovus Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. Cenovus Energy's payout ratio is presently 35.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen cut Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. Raymond James Financial cut Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 16th. Lake Street Capital set a $36.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued an "outperform" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $36.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CVE

Institutional Trading of Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVE. FIL Ltd grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 38,533,059 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $651,880,000 after purchasing an additional 11,019,212 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cenovus Energy by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,018,995 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $304,894,000 after buying an additional 855,618 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,552,075 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $238,999,000 after buying an additional 2,056,163 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,612,441 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $264,676,000 after buying an additional 3,468,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 322.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 15,521,050 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $211,338,000 after buying an additional 11,849,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company's stock.

Trending Headlines about Cenovus Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cenovus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong Q2 financial performance: Cenovus reported adjusted funds flow of approximately C$5.0 billion and free funds flow of C$3.8 billion. Revenue rose 47.9% year over year to C$14.59 billion, while EPS of $1.11 matched estimates and more than tripled from the prior-year quarter. Cenovus announces second-quarter 2026 results

Cenovus reported adjusted funds flow of approximately C$5.0 billion and free funds flow of C$3.8 billion. Revenue rose 47.9% year over year to C$14.59 billion, while EPS of $1.11 matched estimates and more than tripled from the prior-year quarter. Positive Sentiment: Production outlook raised: Record oil-sands output and progress on major projects led Cenovus to increase its 2026 production guidance. Upstream production reached 970.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, putting the company near the one-million-barrel-per-day producer group. CVE Q2 Earnings Call Highlights Production Growth

Record oil-sands output and progress on major projects led Cenovus to increase its 2026 production guidance. Upstream production reached 970.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, putting the company near the one-million-barrel-per-day producer group. Positive Sentiment: Analyst confidence improved: Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $47 to $51 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from Cenovus’s earnings strength and operating momentum.

Royal Bank of Canada raised its price target from $47 to $51 and maintained an “outperform” rating, citing potential upside from Cenovus’s earnings strength and operating momentum. Positive Sentiment: Pipeline and infrastructure tailwinds: Cenovus’s CEO said new West Coast pipeline capacity and the Ottawa-Alberta agreement could support greater oil-sands growth, improve market access and reduce transportation constraints. Cenovus CEO Sees New West Coast Pipelines Fueling Oil Growth

Cenovus’s CEO said new West Coast pipeline capacity and the Ottawa-Alberta agreement could support greater oil-sands growth, improve market access and reduce transportation constraints. Neutral Sentiment: Shareholder return: Cenovus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 3%. The payout supports the stock’s income appeal but does not materially change near-term earnings expectations.

Cenovus declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, representing an annualized yield of roughly 3%. The payout supports the stock’s income appeal but does not materially change near-term earnings expectations. Negative Sentiment: Commodity-price risk remains: Recent cash-flow strength depends heavily on elevated oil prices, refining margins and tight refined-product supply. A decline in commodity prices or weaker margins could challenge the company’s earnings momentum and the market’s undervaluation thesis.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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