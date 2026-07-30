Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Royal Bank Of Canada

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE had its price objective increased by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an "outperform" rating on the oil and gas company's stock. Royal Bank Of Canada's price target points to a potential upside of 71.00% from the stock's previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. UBS Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Thursday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Desjardins raised shares of Cenovus Energy to a "moderate buy" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Raymond James Financial cut shares of Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Cenovus Energy from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $36.25.

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Cenovus Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE traded up $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $29.82. The company's stock had a trading volume of 2,732,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,490,366. The company has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.39 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Cenovus Energy has a fifty-two week low of $14.48 and a fifty-two week high of $32.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.08.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE - Get Free Report) TSE: CVE last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11. Cenovus Energy had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 9.53%.The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.87 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. The business's revenue was up 47.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cenovus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVE. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in Cenovus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1,302.7% in the 4th quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 961.5% in the 4th quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Cenovus Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. 51.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Trending Headlines about Cenovus Energy

Here are the key news stories impacting Cenovus Energy this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cenovus reported second-quarter EPS of $1.11, matching consensus and substantially exceeding the year-ago result. Revenue rose 47.9% to $14.59 billion, well above the $11.87 billion analyst estimate, helped by higher oil prices and stronger Oil Sands volumes. Cenovus Energy second-quarter earnings report

Cenovus reported second-quarter EPS of $1.11, matching consensus and substantially exceeding the year-ago result. Revenue rose 47.9% to $14.59 billion, well above the $11.87 billion analyst estimate, helped by higher oil prices and stronger Oil Sands volumes. Positive Sentiment: Adjusted funds flow was approximately C$5.0 billion and free funds flow reached C$3.8 billion, highlighting significant operating leverage from elevated crude prices, refining margins and production growth. Cenovus announces second-quarter 2026 results

Adjusted funds flow was approximately C$5.0 billion and free funds flow reached C$3.8 billion, highlighting significant operating leverage from elevated crude prices, refining margins and production growth. Positive Sentiment: Upstream production reached 970.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, while the company cited record Oil Sands output, advancing projects and cost discipline. Management raised its full-year production guidance and expects to approach the one-million-barrel-per-day producer group. CVE Q2 earnings call highlights production growth

Upstream production reached 970.4 thousand barrels of oil equivalent per day, while the company cited record Oil Sands output, advancing projects and cost discipline. Management raised its full-year production guidance and expects to approach the one-million-barrel-per-day producer group. Positive Sentiment: The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or approximately $0.88 annualized, representing a yield near 3%. Cenovus Energy dividend update

The board declared a quarterly dividend of $0.22 per share, or approximately $0.88 annualized, representing a yield near 3%. Neutral Sentiment: Crude throughput was 451.5 thousand barrels per day at 95% utilization. Lower refinery throughput partly offset the benefit of stronger upstream production and pricing. Cenovus operating results

Crude throughput was 451.5 thousand barrels per day at 95% utilization. Lower refinery throughput partly offset the benefit of stronger upstream production and pricing. Negative Sentiment: Some investor commentary cautions that the exceptional cash flow depends on elevated oil prices, tight refined-product supply and favorable geopolitical conditions. A reversal in commodity prices or refining margins could reduce earnings and cash returns.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc is a Canadian integrated energy company engaged in the exploration, development and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas, together with downstream refining and marketing activities. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Cenovus operates a mix of oil sands thermal and dilbit assets, conventional oil and gas properties, and owns refining and midstream assets designed to move and process hydrocarbons into finished petroleum products for commercial markets.

The company was originally formed as a spin‑off from Encana Corporation in 2009 and has grown through organic development and strategic acquisitions.

Further Reading

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