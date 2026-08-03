Centerspace (NYSE:CSR) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 4.580-4.680 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 4.850. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

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Centerspace Price Performance

CSR traded up $0.70 on Monday, reaching $55.54. The stock had a trading volume of 144,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 140,333. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $933.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.42 and a beta of 0.89. Centerspace has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $69.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $61.56.

Centerspace (NYSE:CSR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.29 million. Centerspace had a net margin of 2.93% and a return on equity of 0.94%. Centerspace has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.580-4.680 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centerspace will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Centerspace Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 29th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Centerspace's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 684.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Centerspace from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Centerspace from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Centerspace from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Centerspace from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Centerspace from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $64.40.

View Our Latest Report on CSR

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John A. Schissel acquired 500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.90 per share, with a total value of $27,450.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 17,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $944,005.50. This trade represents a 2.99% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Rodney Jones-Tyson acquired 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.26 per share, with a total value of $93,942.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 7,877 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $435,283.02. The trade was a 27.52% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centerspace

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CSR. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Centerspace by 324.4% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 855,869 shares of the company's stock valued at $57,104,000 after acquiring an additional 654,209 shares in the last quarter. Long Pond Capital LP increased its position in shares of Centerspace by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 444,101 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,630,000 after acquiring an additional 230,638 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 340,286 shares of the company's stock worth $22,704,000 after acquiring an additional 28,809 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Centerspace by 2.0% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 241,651 shares of the company's stock worth $14,232,000 after acquiring an additional 4,707 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Centerspace by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 238,355 shares of the company's stock worth $15,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company's stock.

Centerspace Company Profile

Centerspace is an owner and operator of apartment communities committed to providing great homes by focusing on integrity and serving others. Founded in 1970, as of September 30, 2023, Centerspace owned interests in 71 apartment communities consisting of 12,785 apartment homes located in Colorado, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, and South Dakota. Centerspace was named a Top Workplace for the fourth consecutive year in 2023 by the Minneapolis Star Tribune.

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