Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC) Receives Average Recommendation of "Moderate Buy" from Brokerages

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of "Moderate Buy" from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $28.6250.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Central Bancompany from $26.00 to $27.50 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wall Street Zen cut Central Bancompany from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Stephens initiated coverage on Central Bancompany in a report on Friday, March 27th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Central Bancompany from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Central Bancompany in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th.

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Central Bancompany Price Performance

NASDAQ CBC opened at $25.60 on Tuesday. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $24.35. Central Bancompany has a 1 year low of $21.99 and a 1 year high of $26.25.

Central Bancompany (NASDAQ:CBC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $272.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $265.55 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Central Bancompany will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Central Bancompany Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 20th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 20th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.9%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO John Thomas Ross bought 40,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $980,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 82,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,009,000. This trade represents a 95.24% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 65.90% of the company's stock.

Institutional Trading of Central Bancompany

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Central Bancompany in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Arax Advisory Partners acquired a new position in shares of Central Bancompany during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Central Bancompany in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000.

Central Bancompany Company Profile

Central Bancompany NASDAQ: CBC is a bank holding company that provides a range of banking and financial services through its subsidiary banks and nonbank affiliates. Headquartered in Jefferson City, Missouri, the company offers traditional deposit and lending products to individuals and businesses, including checking and savings accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, and mortgage origination and servicing. Its operations emphasize relationship banking for local and regional customers.

In addition to core banking activities, Central Bancompany offers treasury and cash management services, online and mobile banking, and wealth management and trust services designed to support personal and business financial planning.

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