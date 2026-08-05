Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) Announces Earnings Results

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT - Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01, FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $882.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $882.96 million. Central Garden & Pet had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.850- EPS.

Here are the key takeaways from Central Garden & Pet's conference call:

Fiscal 2026 adjusted EPS guidance was raised to $2.85 or better , up from $2.70 or better, reflecting year-to-date performance and confidence in the fourth quarter.

, up from $2.70 or better, reflecting year-to-date performance and confidence in the fourth quarter. Organic sales increased 2% in the quarter, while operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 15.4%; Garden sales rose 3% and benefited from strength in fertilizer, Wild Bird, grass seed, and eCommerce.

Organic sales increased 2% in the quarter, while operating margin expanded 90 basis points to 15.4%; Garden sales rose 3% and benefited from strength in fertilizer, Wild Bird, grass seed, and eCommerce. Management reported stabilization in Pet, with market-share gains in professional products, dog treats, rawhide, and flea and tick; online Pet sales grew 10% and Garden eCommerce sales increased more than 40%.

Management reported stabilization in Pet, with market-share gains in professional products, dog treats, rawhide, and flea and tick; online Pet sales grew 10% and Garden eCommerce sales increased more than 40%. Central agreed to acquire an 80% stake in European pet supplies company TRIXIE for up to €400 million, creating a broader global platform with potential long-term benefits from international growth, innovation, sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics synergies.

Central agreed to acquire an 80% stake in European pet supplies company TRIXIE for up to €400 million, creating a broader global platform with potential long-term benefits from international growth, innovation, sourcing, manufacturing, and logistics synergies. Reported revenue fell 8% because of the exit from the lower-margin pet distribution business, though management expects limited earnings impact; the TRIXIE deal is expected to close in the first half of fiscal 2027 and is excluded from current guidance.

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Central Garden & Pet Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of CENT traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.06. 83,916 shares of the company's stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,633. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.45 and a quick ratio of 2.16. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $28.77 and a 52 week high of $45.78. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on CENT. Zacks Research lowered shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Central Garden & Pet from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $54.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CENT

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Central Garden & Pet by 632.3% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 974 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,920 shares of the company's stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter valued at about $94,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.13% of the company's stock.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet NASDAQ: CENT is a leading North American specialty retailer, manufacturer and distributor serving the lawn and garden and pet supplies markets. The company operates through two primary segments: Pet and Garden. In the Pet segment, Central Garden & Pet offers a comprehensive range of products including pet food, treats, accessories, training products and habitat solutions for dogs, cats, birds, fish and small animals. The Garden segment encompasses a wide array of lawn, garden and outdoor living products, such as soils, fertilizers, planters, pest control solutions, landscape lighting and watering equipment.

Central Garden & Pet's product portfolio includes both proprietary and branded offerings.

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