Go Pro
→ Trump's New Dollar (From Porter & Company) (Ad)tc pixel

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Central Garden & Pet logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Central Garden & Pet reported quarterly EPS of $1.54, exceeding analysts’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03. The company also reported an 11.55% return on equity and a 5.42% net margin.
  • Shares traded down $0.11 to $38.54, though the stock remains near its 52-week high of $39.99. Central Garden & Pet has a market capitalization of approximately $2.41 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.01.
  • Analyst sentiment remains positive overall, with the stock carrying a “Moderate Buy” consensus rating and an average price target of $46.67; institutional investors own 50.82% of outstanding shares.
  • Five stocks to consider instead of Central Garden & Pet.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.42%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.850- EPS.

Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 202,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 239.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company's Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

Featured Articles

Earnings History for Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Continue following MarketBeat
Add MarketBeat as your preferred source on Google to see our latest stories in your feed.
Add As Preferred Source

Should You Invest $1,000 in Central Garden & Pet Right Now?

Before you consider Central Garden & Pet, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Central Garden & Pet wasn't on the list.

While Central Garden & Pet currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom Cover
7 Stocks That Could Lead the Next Market Boom

Tesla, Nvidia, and Google helped shape the last era of market growth, but the next wave could come from a new group of companies. Inside this report, you’ll find 7 stocks that could play a major role in the next tech-driven market boom.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
SpaceX’s First Earnings Report Could Decide Whether Shorts or Bulls Have Control
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 3, 2026
tc pixel
Buy this stock tomorrow
Buy this stock tomorrow
From Chaikin Analytics (Ad)
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
3 Fixed-Income ETFs Show Why Yield Is Only Part of the Income Story
By Nathan Reiff | August 2, 2026
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
System Upgrade: First Internet Bancorp Options Surge
By Jeffrey Neal Johnson | August 4, 2026
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
Tilray Brands (NASDAQ:TLRY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at TD Securities
By MarketBeat | August 1, 2026
tc pixel
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
Grid crisis threatens crash 62 times worse than Great Depression
From Altimetry (Ad)
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
Microsoft Just Flipped the AI Spending Narrative Overnight
By Chris Markoch | July 30, 2026
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
AbbVie Quietly Solved Its Biggest Problem—Now What?
By Thomas Hughes | August 2, 2026

Recent Videos

Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
Dips Never Last. 3 Stocks to Buy Now.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
The Global Monetary Reset Has Begun (Japan Is Just the Start)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
The market reset AGAIN. Here‘s where the money‘s moving this week.
The market reset AGAIN. Here's where the money's moving this week.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines