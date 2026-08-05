Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA - Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.03, Zacks reports. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 11.55% and a net margin of 5.42%. Central Garden & Pet updated its FY 2026 guidance to 2.850- EPS.

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Central Garden & Pet Price Performance

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock traded down $0.11 on Wednesday, hitting $38.54. 202,700 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.45. Central Garden & Pet has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $39.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Central Garden & Pet

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CENTA. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Central Garden & Pet during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 444.0% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,001 shares of the company's stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Central Garden & Pet by 239.5% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,220 shares of the company's stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Inc bought a new stake in shares of Central Garden & Pet in the third quarter worth about $208,000. 50.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CENTA shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Central Garden & Pet from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Weiss Ratings raised shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Zacks Research cut shares of Central Garden & Pet from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Central Garden & Pet from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $46.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is a leading producer, marketer and distributor of branded consumable gardening products and pet supplies in North America. Headquartered in Walnut Creek, California, the company serves both retail and wholesale customers through a network of distribution centers across the United States and Canada. Operating under the ticker symbol CENTA on the NASDAQ exchange, Central Garden & Pet has been publicly traded since 2003.

The company's Garden segment offers a broad portfolio of lawn and garden care solutions, including fertilizers, weed and pest control products, soil and mulch, and plant care accessories.

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