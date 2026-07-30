Centrica (LON:CNA) Reaches New 52-Week Low - Time to Sell?

Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 153.50 and last traded at GBX 154.05, with a volume of 15898554 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.86.

Get Centrica alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CNA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a GBX 225 price target on shares of Centrica in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a GBX 210 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 230 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Centrica presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of GBX 216.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on CNA

Centrica Stock Performance

The business's 50-day moving average price is GBX 178.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 191.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.68, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.43. The stock has a market cap of £6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -102.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 EPS for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Insider Transactions at Centrica

In related news, insider Chris OShea acquired 456 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 202 per share, for a total transaction of £921.12. Also, insider Sue Whalley bought 600 shares of Centrica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 162 per share, with a total value of £972. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 82,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,442. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company's stock.

About Centrica

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Centrica, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Centrica wasn't on the list.

While Centrica currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here