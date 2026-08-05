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Centrica (LON:CNA) Sets New 1-Year Low - Here's Why

Written by MarketBeat
August 5, 2026
Centrica logo with Utilities background
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Key Points

  • Centrica shares hit a new 52-week low, trading as low as GBX 151.65 before recovering slightly; the price remains below its 50-day and 200-day moving averages.
  • Analysts remain broadly positive despite recent target cuts, with five Buy ratings and one Hold rating producing a “Moderate Buy” consensus and an average price target of GBX 216.33.
  • The company reported quarterly EPS of GBX 6.80, a 21.92% return on equity and a 3.64% net margin. Insiders have also purchased 82,011 shares over the past three months.
  • Five stocks we like better than Centrica.

Shares of Centrica plc (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 151.65 and last traded at GBX 153.95, with a volume of 16500924 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 153.30.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CNA shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a GBX 225 price objective on shares of Centrica in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and set a GBX 210 price target on shares of Centrica in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Centrica from GBX 230 to GBX 200 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Centrica from GBX 245 to GBX 235 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of GBX 216.33.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CNA

Centrica Trading Up 1.3%

The stock has a market capitalization of £7.02 billion, a PE ratio of -103.30, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.34. The stock's 50 day moving average price is GBX 174.54 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 190.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.68.

Centrica (LON:CNA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The integrated energy company reported GBX 6.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Centrica had a return on equity of 21.92% and a net margin of 3.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Centrica news, insider Russell O'Brien bought 151 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 202 per share, with a total value of £305.02. Also, insider Sue Whalley bought 600 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 162 per share, for a total transaction of £972. Insiders have bought a total of 82,011 shares of company stock valued at $16,165,442 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Centrica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Centrica is energising a greener, fairer future for our colleagues, customers and communities. Our integrated business operates across the energy value chain, with over ten million Retail customers, leading brands such as British Gas and Bord Gáis Energy, and the UK's largest energy services workforce. Our Infrastructure businesses bring gas and electricity to the market every day and provide more than half of the UK's gas storage capacity, while our Optimisation business delivers world-class procurement and route-to-market capabilities to the Group and third parties, supporting energy security and our customers' decarbonisation journeys.

See Also

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