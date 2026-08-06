Century Therapeutics (IPSC) Projected to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) is expected to be posting its Q2 2026 results before the market opens on Thursday, August 13th. Analysts expect Century Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.11) per share and revenue of $2.1670 million for the quarter. Individuals can find conference call details on the company's upcoming Q2 2026 earning report for the latest details on the call scheduled for Monday, August 10, 2026 at 9:30 AM ET.

Century Therapeutics (NASDAQ:IPSC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. On average, analysts expect Century Therapeutics to post $-0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

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Century Therapeutics Stock Down 2.5%

Shares of Century Therapeutics stock opened at $1.96 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $353.49 million, a PE ratio of -1.72 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day moving average of $2.23. Century Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.44 and a 52 week high of $3.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Century Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 456,115 shares of the company's stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 10,806 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 64.1% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 360,825 shares of the company's stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 140,891 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its holdings in Century Therapeutics by 59.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 911,446 shares of the company's stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 338,902 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Century Therapeutics by 483.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 236,053 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 195,573 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Century Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on IPSC shares. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Century Therapeutics from $2.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Century Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Century Therapeutics from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Century Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $4.75.

Get Our Latest Research Report on IPSC

About Century Therapeutics

Century Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of allogeneic cell therapies for cancer. Utilizing induced pluripotent stem cell (iPSC) technology, the company engineers “off-the-shelf” natural killer (NK) and T cell candidates designed to target hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. By harnessing iPSC-derived immune cells, Century aims to overcome challenges associated with patient-derived therapies, such as manufacturing variability and treatment delays.

The company's proprietary platform integrates gene editing, synthetic biology and scalable cell expansion processes to generate a pipeline of product candidates.

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