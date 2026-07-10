Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS) Shares Up 8.3% - Still a Buy?

Shares of Cerebras Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) shot up 8.3% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $216.46 and last traded at $215.08. 5,237,561 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the average daily volume of 7,631,440 shares. The stock had previously closed at $198.53.

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Cerebras Systems News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Cerebras Systems this week:

Positive Sentiment: Cerebras announced a major European buildout, targeting its first data center capacity by the end of 2026 and 200MW by the end of 2027. Investors view this as a meaningful step toward scaling AI compute supply and supporting demand from large customers such as OpenAI. Article Title

Cerebras announced a major European buildout, targeting its first data center capacity by the end of 2026 and 200MW by the end of 2027. Investors view this as a meaningful step toward scaling AI compute supply and supporting demand from large customers such as OpenAI. Positive Sentiment: UBS said the new 200MW European capacity should reduce execution risk around Cerebras’ cloud and colocation ambitions and better support OpenAI deployment plans, which helped improve investor confidence. Article Title

UBS said the new 200MW European capacity should reduce execution risk around Cerebras’ cloud and colocation ambitions and better support OpenAI deployment plans, which helped improve investor confidence. Positive Sentiment: Analysts also highlighted Cerebras’ shift toward faster AI inference, along with major cloud deals and rapid revenue growth, as reasons the stock could have further upside if execution stays on track. Article Title

Analysts also highlighted Cerebras’ shift toward faster AI inference, along with major cloud deals and rapid revenue growth, as reasons the stock could have further upside if execution stays on track. Positive Sentiment: Flex said it is expanding manufacturing for Cerebras AI supercomputers, with new lines expected to support a 7x increase in CS-3 production, suggesting stronger supply capability to meet rising demand. Article Title

Flex said it is expanding manufacturing for Cerebras AI supercomputers, with new lines expected to support a 7x increase in CS-3 production, suggesting stronger supply capability to meet rising demand. Neutral Sentiment: Additional commentary pointed to strong core revenue growth and ample liquidity, but also noted that investors are still weighing the company’s long-term operating model and capital needs. Article Title

Additional commentary pointed to strong core revenue growth and ample liquidity, but also noted that investors are still weighing the company’s long-term operating model and capital needs. Negative Sentiment: Execution risks remain a concern, including customer concentration, margin pressure, and the possibility that capacity expansion may not ramp as quickly as promised. Article Title

Execution risks remain a concern, including customer concentration, margin pressure, and the possibility that capacity expansion may not ramp as quickly as promised. Negative Sentiment: A Pomerantz law firm investigation into claims on behalf of investors may add headline overhang, even though the details are still limited. Article Title

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CBRS shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research report on Monday, June 8th. They set an "outperform" rating and a $300.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cerebras Systems from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They set a "buy" rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Cerebras Systems in a report on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Cerebras Systems in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $275.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $299.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems Price Performance

Cerebras Systems (NASDAQ:CBRS - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $193.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.70 million.

Insider Activity

In other Cerebras Systems news, CAO Yagnesh Patel sold 6,079 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.53, for a total value of $1,042,730.87. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,120. This trade represents a 60.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CTO Sean Lie sold 10,033 shares of Cerebras Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.07, for a total transaction of $1,706,312.31. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 10,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,706,312.31. This represents a 50.00% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 117,547 shares of company stock worth $20,676,799 over the last quarter.

About Cerebras Systems

Cerebras Systems is a technology company focused on building artificial intelligence infrastructure, including hardware and software designed to accelerate deep learning and large-scale AI workloads. The company is best known for its wafer-scale processor architecture, which is intended to provide high-performance compute for training and inference applications.

In addition to its AI chips, Cerebras offers systems and related software tools that support researchers and enterprises working with machine learning models.

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