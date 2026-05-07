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Ceres Power (LON:CWR) Price Target Raised to GBX 920

Written by MarketBeat
May 7, 2026
Ceres Power logo with Industrials background
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Key Points

  • Jefferies raised its price target on Ceres Power from GBX 480 to GBX 920 and kept a "buy" rating, implying about a 22.8% upside; the consensus remains a "Buy" with an average target of GBX 725.
  • Shares traded up to GBX 749.01 on heavy volume, putting the stock near its 52‑week high (GBX 768.09) and a market cap of £1.46bn, though the company reported negative quarterly EPS (GBX -24.52) and negative margins.
  • Insider sale: Philip Caldwell sold 456,940 shares at an average of GBX 622 for about £2.84m; insiders collectively own 8.03% of the company.
  • Interested in Ceres Power? Here are five stocks we like better.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR - Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 480 to GBX 920 in a research report issued on Thursday,Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a "buy" rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group's price target would suggest a potential upside of 22.83% from the company's previous close.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 530 price target on shares of Ceres Power in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 725.

View Our Latest Report on Ceres Power

Ceres Power Stock Performance

Shares of CWR stock traded up GBX 24.01 on Thursday, hitting GBX 749.01. The company's stock had a trading volume of 6,572,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,979,923. Ceres Power has a fifty-two week low of GBX 60.45 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 768.09. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 2.90. The stock's 50 day moving average is GBX 373.34 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 322.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 12.18 and a current ratio of 3.27.

Ceres Power (LON:CWR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX (24.52) earnings per share for the quarter. Ceres Power had a negative return on equity of 39.26% and a negative net margin of 145.65%. Equities research analysts expect that Ceres Power will post -12.4426979 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ceres Power

In other Ceres Power news, insider Philip Caldwell sold 456,940 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 622, for a total value of £2,842,166.80. 8.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ceres Power Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ceres is a leading developer of clean energy technology: fuel cells for power generation and electrolysers for green hydrogen. Its asset-light, licensing model has seen it establish partnerships with some of the world's largest companies, such as Doosan, Delta, Denso, Shell, Weichai and Thermax. Ceres' solid oxide technology supports greater electrification of our energy systems, including AI data centres, commercial and industrial applications, and produces green hydrogen at high efficiencies as a route to decarbonise emissions-intensive industries such as ammonia, steelmaking and electrofuels.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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