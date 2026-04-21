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Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 1.1% - Time to Buy?

Written by MarketBeat
April 21, 2026
Cerillion logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Cerillion shares rose 1.1% to GBX 1,430 (intraday high GBX 1,450) on Tuesday, with 150,186 shares traded—slightly below its average session volume.
  • Analysts maintain a consensus Buy rating (four buys) with an average target of GBX 2,098.75, and Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a Buy with a GBX 2,250 price target.
  • The company shows strong liquidity (current ratio 4.45, quick ratio 2.75) but a high debt-to-equity of 5.55; market cap is £422.4m, P/E 25.44 and beta 0.55.
  • Interested in Cerillion? Here are five stocks we like better.

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,430. 150,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 154,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,098.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CER

Cerillion Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,373.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,405.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Cerillion Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities. Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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