Cerillion (LON:CER) Shares Up 1.1% - Time to Buy?

Cerillion Plc (LON:CER - Get Free Report)'s share price shot up 1.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,450 and last traded at GBX 1,430. 150,186 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average session volume of 154,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,415.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a GBX 2,250 price target on shares of Cerillion in a report on Friday, January 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of GBX 2,098.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CER

Cerillion Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,373.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,405.24. The firm has a market capitalization of £422.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.44 and a beta of 0.55.

Cerillion Company Profile

Established in 1999, Cerillion provides mission-critical software for billing, charging and customer relationship management mainly for telecommunications providers, but also for other sectors, including energy and utilities. Cerillion provides customers with a fully-integrated, functionally-rich product suite that provides a complete end-to-end solution. It offers customers a range of pre-integrated modules, which may be taken selectively for particular functions or together for a complete solution.

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