Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.350-0.410 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $395.0 million-$405.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $426.1 million.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on CERT. Barclays restated an "equal weight" rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Certara from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Certara in a research note on Thursday, February 26th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Certara from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Sunday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Certara currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $10.44.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CERT

Certara Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CERT opened at $6.31 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $967.45 million, a P/E ratio of -631.00 and a beta of 1.53. Certara has a 12-month low of $5.19 and a 12-month high of $13.88. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $103.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.23 million. Certara had a positive return on equity of 4.20% and a negative net margin of 0.38%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Certara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.440-0.480 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Certara will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Certara

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Certara by 580,097.9% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 829,683 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,310,000 after purchasing an additional 829,540 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new stake in Certara in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of Certara by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 83,939 shares of the company's stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 54,677 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth $256,000. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Certara

Certara is a biosimulation software and services company that partners with pharmaceutical, biotechnology and medical device developers to accelerate drug discovery, development and regulatory approval. The company's platform integrates quantitative pharmacology, real-world evidence, artificial intelligence and machine learning to model and simulate drug behavior across a range of therapeutic areas and patient populations. By applying these mechanistic and data-driven approaches, Certara helps its clients predict clinical outcomes, optimize dosing strategies and streamline decision-making throughout the product lifecycle.

The company's offerings are divided into software tools and consulting services.

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